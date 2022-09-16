Birthday Club
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco

The first suspect left without paying for multiple items which totaled approximately $3,080.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week.

TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police arrived, a Costco employee showed them camera footage from around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

According to TPD, the footage showed two male suspects walking together in the store.

The first suspect is a Black male that is approximately five feet eight inches tall, 210 pounds and is possibly in his 20s. This suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is a white male that is approximately five feet nine inches tall, 230 pounds and is possibly in his late 40s. This suspect was wearing a grey t-shirt, tan cargo shorts and black crocs.

TPD says the footage showed the first suspect walk out of the store with several items in his cart including a Dell computer, a Lorex computer and a Ring Door. The first suspect left without paying for the items, which totaled approximately $3,080.

According to TPD, the first suspect returned to the store later the same evening around 8:24 p.m. but was turned away by employees. He also returned to the store on Sept. 12 around 6:15 p.m. but did not take anything and left the store.

The second suspect was seen interacting with the first suspect on both Sept. 9 and Sept. 12 but was not seen taking anything.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

