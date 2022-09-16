Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer last week while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to the victim, who had been reported missing.(Rankin County Detention Center)
By Josh Carter, WDAM Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police.

Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports.

Sistrunk was reported missing Sept. 6, but WDAM reports that his body was discovered last week at an oil well site by a worker who noticed tire tracks.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said Sistrunk had been shot.

Authorities said Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to Sistrunk.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested Inscoe on Sunday. The agency issued a warrant for her arrest for a felony taking of a motor vehicle charge out of Rankin County.

Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Although Inscoe is being charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County, she is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WLBT and WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
Kelley’s Island’s school is one of the smallest in Ohio
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
Lucas County consolidated all of its dispatchers to a central location in Toledo
The cost of 9-1-1 services set to go up 40% in Lucas County in 2023

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president
Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding
Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
The first suspect left without paying for multiple items which totaled approximately $3,080.
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco