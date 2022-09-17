An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s mind.

“When we start seeing hospitalizations start to uptick, that’s what I think we all should be looking at. Because just being sick, having a headache or a sore throat, yeah, it’s a concern but it’s not a big deal. But when we start seeing people end up in the hospital, that’s when we really should say ‘what’s going on in our community, what can we do to help prevent those hospitalizations’,” said Zgodzinski.

Lisa Pengov ‚Chief Executive Officer of St Paul’s Community Center, said the rise in cases is concerning.

“We assume with the rise right now that as it gets colder, it’s going to be even worse. One of the things that we’ve been working on is figuring out how we’re going to be able to run our winter crisis program and have some social distancing in place and begin to make everyone feel safe,” said Pengov.

Zgozinski says the best protection is vaccination.

“We’re doing pretty good with vaccine numbers in the community as a whole, but again I’d urge as many people as possible who have not gotten vaccinated to consider it,” for those individuals who have not gotten the vaccine to think about it talk to your physician. Make sure it’s right for you. Again I urge many people who have not gotten vaccinated to consider it,” says Zgodzinski.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department continues to hold its vaccination clinic. The clinic is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

