Metroparks Meetup: Fall Fun Agenda

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean the fun is done in Toledo’s Metroparks!

They’ve got the calendar chock-full of fall festivities.

Some of the events they have planned will be seasonal in nature, but the number of ways to spend your day will not be falling with the temperatures.

Shannon Hughes, the Director of Education & Programming for Toledo Metroparks, told 13abc, “We have over 150 programs a month, and that goes straight through for the rest of the year.”

Some programs are old favorites that have been going on for years, and others will be new!

“On Saturday, here at Glass City Metropark, we’re doing the first ever ‘Glow-tacular!’” stated Hughes. “That’s going to be from 7-10pm, and really all of our favorite outdoors skills activities you can think of like archery, paddling, we’ve got rock climbing… all of that is actually going to be lit up.”

There’s also a concert coming up with Yasmin Williams at Glass City Metropark! That’s going to take place on September 30th at 7pm.

With October less than half a month away, you know what that means…

“We’ve got a lot of Halloween based events,” said Hughes. “We have trunk-or-treat that’s going to be taking place at Toledo Botanical Gardens, we have our ‘Eriee Manor’ Tours, and we also have ‘Ghosts of Providence’, which is a huge fan favorite. That’s going to be happening two weekends in a row.”

However, she also said they’re ready for the weather. “Some are inside, some are outside.”

In October, the Manor House will be fully decorated for Halloween, and this year you won’t need tickets or registration to stop by! However, trunk-or-treat and ‘Ghosts of Providence’ do require registration in advance, and you can find that on metroparkstoledo.com.

