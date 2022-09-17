Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
The first suspect left without paying for multiple items which totaled approximately $3,080.
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is charged with child abuse and murder in connection to...
Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son
Man kicked out of Adrian Inn
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be...
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
Sept. 17, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 17, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances