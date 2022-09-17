Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in alleged robbery

According to law enforcement, the Monroe County Community Credit Union located on 7408 Lewis Ave. was robbed around 5:40 p.m.
According to law enforcement, the Monroe County Community Credit Union located on 7408 Lewis Ave. was robbed around 5:40 p.m.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in relation to a bank robbery on Friday evening.

According to law enforcement, the Monroe County Community Credit Union located on 7408 Lewis Ave. was robbed around 5:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as an older white male, standing approximately 5′6′' to 5′8′' tall. He’s reported to have a slender build and a hunched posture.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, light gray athletic pants, white athletic shoes, and a red visor with “Rebel” on the front. He was also spotted carrying a red and white striped bag and fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler with obstructed plates.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and are requesting anyone with information to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

