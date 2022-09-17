Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied up in the middle of the river.
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied up in the middle of the river.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night.

According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied up in the middle of the river.

While it remains unclear how the incident occurred, a crew was able to toss out a rope and pull the man to safety.

There are no injuries reported at this time. TFRD continues to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is charged with child abuse and murder in connection to...
Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son
The first suspect left without paying for multiple items which totaled approximately $3,080.
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco

Latest News

The state of COVID in Lucas County
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
Health Commissioner Eric Zgozinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s mind.
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
Metroparks Meetup: Fall Fun Agenda
Metroparks Meetup: Fall Fun Agenda
Dipakshi is a senior at Sylvania’s Northview High School. When she was a sophomore, she reached...
Local high school student explores her love of physics at UT