TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night.

According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied up in the middle of the river.

While it remains unclear how the incident occurred, a crew was able to toss out a rope and pull the man to safety.

There are no injuries reported at this time. TFRD continues to investigate the incident.

