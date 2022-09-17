Birthday Club
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 5

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc cameras take you to some big-time match ups in Northwest Ohio. Whitmer was at Findlay in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference showdown. Southview went on the road to Anthony Wayne to determine which Northern Lakes League team would remain undefeated. Also, in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, two 4-0 teams collided with Archbold at Liberty Center.

Justin Feldkamp has your scores, highlights, post-game interviews, the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

  • Whitmer at Findlay
  • Southview at Anthony Wayne
  • St. John’s at Central Catholic
  • Fremont Ross at St. Francis
  • Bowling Green at Springfield
  • Bellevue at Start
  • Fostoria at Rossford
  • Perkins at Huron
  • Gibsonburg at Northwood
  • Hopewell-Loudon at Margaretta
  • Archbold at Liberty Center
  • Perrysburg at Napoleon
  • Cory-Rawson at Liberty-Benton
  • Maumee at Northview
  • Clay at Lima Senior

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 1 for Sept. 16, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 2 for Sept. 16, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 3 trifecta Sept. 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

