Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

6-year-old drowns at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead

6-year-old drowns at East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowns at East Harbor State Park(MGN ONLINE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead.

ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under water and never resurfaced.

Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not respond.

The child has not yet been identified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to law enforcement, the Monroe County Community Credit Union located on 7408 Lewis...
UPDATE: Suspect in Monroe County bank robbery arrested in Toledo
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied up in the middle of the river.
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting
The first suspect left without paying for multiple items which totaled approximately $3,080.
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
The state of COVID in Lucas County
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials

Latest News

Sept. 18, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 18, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Another warm day on tap tomorrow, with scattered storms returning early Monday. Dan Smith has...
9/17: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
BGSU Vow Renewal
Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown Saturday night for a slate of...
Trump hosts rally in Youngstown, Ohio