6-year-old drowns at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead.

ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under water and never resurfaced.

Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not respond.

The child has not yet been identified.

