9/17: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Warm Sunday, rainy Monday AM; sizzling final day of summer
Another warm day on tap tomorrow, with scattered storms returning early Monday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Our mid-September sizzle continues, with highs in the mid to upper-80s Sunday and a stray shower or two. More scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight through Monday AM. Once that clears, highs pop back up near 90F again for Wednesday, though a stronger cold front will send highs tumbling just in time for fall (9:04pm Thursday, officially). Thursday’s highs look to keep to the 70s, and perhaps even 60s as we approach next weekend.

