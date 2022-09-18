9/17: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Our mid-September sizzle continues, with highs in the mid to upper-80s Sunday and a stray shower or two. More scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight through Monday AM. Once that clears, highs pop back up near 90F again for Wednesday, though a stronger cold front will send highs tumbling just in time for fall (9:04pm Thursday, officially). Thursday’s highs look to keep to the 70s, and perhaps even 60s as we approach next weekend.

