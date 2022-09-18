Birthday Club
Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows

Dozens of married couples who met at Bowling Green State University returned to campus Saturday...
Dozens of married couples who met at Bowling Green State University returned to campus Saturday to renew their vows.(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University celebrated its 100th homecoming Saturday and gave married couples who met or have BGSU connections the chance to renew their wedding vows on campus.

Many of the couples met on campus while they were in college. Others who didn’t start their relationships in college still shared the bond of having Bowling Green degrees before they tied the knot.

The university says there are more than 11,000 Falcon Flames.

One of those couples, Jordan and Jen Flower returned to campus after ten years to renew their vows Saturday. They met back in 2006.

“The dorm behind us here caught on fire. She was the RA manager, I was working for the BG news at the time,” Jordan said. “I got into the building to get pictures for the paper.”

Jen said she was trying to kick him out of the building.

“There was this little, short thing running down the hallway yelling at me,” Jordan said.

He ignored her screams at the time and thought, “Why does something so small make such a loud noise?”

Many Falcon Flames started their journey at the seal. It’s a tradition for couples on campus to meet at the spot for a kiss.

But there are some rules to follow to make the most of the seal’s powers.

“Making sure that you go to the right of the seal rather than the left of the seal,” said BGSU President Rodney Rodgers. “The left is bad luck, to the right is positive. Kissing your potential future spouse at midnight on that seal right over there is good luck.”

The flowers believe they’re proof of the seal’s powers.

“A couple of months into dating, we were probably drunk, we met on the seal and kissed at midnight,” Jordan said.

