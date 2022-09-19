Birthday Club
9/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Warm early this week, then we’ll cool off right as fall begins.
9/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Dry through midnight, then t-storms are likely after 2am with heavy downpours possible. However, no severe weather is expected; lows in the upper 60s. MONDAY: Rain and storms end by 10am, then skies clear with afternoon highs in the low 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower or t-storm possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. EXTENDED: Scattered showers and storms on Wednesday; some storms may be strong to severe. It’ll be very humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Then, breezy and much cooler for the first day of fall Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Thursday, then mostly sunny Friday when highs will be in the mid-60s. A stray shower possible both days next weekend, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the 70s.

