9/19: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After early-morning storms woke up many of us, it’s a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Tuesday will see similar highs and temporarily-drier air, before Wednesday delivers more storms. So far, another early-morning round will be followed by a line of storms zipping along a cold front that late afternoon... though timing is up in the air, that system will send temps from near-90 Wednesday to 60s Thursday... and even the 40s Friday morning!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.