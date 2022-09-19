Birthday Club
9/19: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Approaching 90F with storms Wednesday... 60s Thursday... 40s Friday AM
A rude awakening this morning, a humid afternoon... and a possibly stormy midweek ahead of a big temperature drop! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After early-morning storms woke up many of us, it’s a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Tuesday will see similar highs and temporarily-drier air, before Wednesday delivers more storms. So far, another early-morning round will be followed by a line of storms zipping along a cold front that late afternoon... though timing is up in the air, that system will send temps from near-90 Wednesday to 60s Thursday... and even the 40s Friday morning!

