County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

The public safety jurisdictions will be represented:

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office

Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Lucas County Building Inspection

Toledo Police Department

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department

Ottawa Hills Police Department

Oregon Police Department

Maumee Police Department

Whitehouse Police Department

Holland Police Department

Toledo Correctional Institution

Energy Harbor-Davis Bessie Nuclear Plant Security

Additional public safety departments will be announced at a later date. Attendees are asked to bring their most current resumes. Printers and computers will be available in the Shared Services Building’s computer lab.

