County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair

The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30.
The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

The public safety jurisdictions will be represented:

  • Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lucas County Canine Care & Control
  • Lucas County Building Inspection
  • Toledo Police Department
  • Toledo Fire and Rescue Department
  • Ottawa Hills Police Department
  • Oregon Police Department
  • Maumee Police Department
  • Whitehouse Police Department
  • Holland Police Department
  • Toledo Correctional Institution
  • Energy Harbor-Davis Bessie Nuclear Plant Security

Additional public safety departments will be announced at a later date. Attendees are asked to bring their most current resumes. Printers and computers will be available in the Shared Services Building’s computer lab.

