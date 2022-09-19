County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
The public safety jurisdictions will be represented:
- Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
- Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Lucas County Building Inspection
- Toledo Police Department
- Toledo Fire and Rescue Department
- Ottawa Hills Police Department
- Oregon Police Department
- Maumee Police Department
- Whitehouse Police Department
- Holland Police Department
- Toledo Correctional Institution
- Energy Harbor-Davis Bessie Nuclear Plant Security
Additional public safety departments will be announced at a later date. Attendees are asked to bring their most current resumes. Printers and computers will be available in the Shared Services Building’s computer lab.
