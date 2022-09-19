Birthday Club
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job

By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A garbage truck driver for Steven’s Disposal and Recycling Inc. is in critical condition after a car struck him while on the job. This happened Thursday morning in Monroe, MI according to his family. Now, as Donnie Cooper fights for his life in a hospital in Toledo, his mother and girlfriend are speaking out on the dangers of reckless driving.

“Just slow down, like, literally my boyfriend is fighting for his life and I don’t even know if he’s going to make it,” said Cooper’s girlfriend Jody.

They say Cooper is suffering from several broken bones, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, and severe head trauma.

Cooper’s girlfriend Jody tells 13abc that they do know who was behind the wheel, adding a woman stayed on the scene.

The family doesn’t know specific details right now, including how fast the woman was going, adding they are too worried about Cooper right now.

13abc reached out to Michigan State Police for more information. We are still waiting to hear back.

“It’s just ridiculous because someone was speeding and I just want awareness,” Jody said. “People just please slow down out there so this doesn’t happen again to someone,” Jody said.

Donnie Cooper’s family is accepting donations right now to help pay for medical expenses. Click here for the GoFundMe.

