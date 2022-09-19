Birthday Club
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble

Remembering Braylen Noble
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dajnae Cox, the mother of the three-year-old that died in an apartment complex pool in 2020, has entered an Alford plea for attempted child endangerment and obstructing justice.

In court Monday, prosecutors said that the statement that Braylen Nobel fell out a window was a total fabrication to cover up his mother’s negligence that led to his death.

A witness said they had seen the child around 11 a.m. by the pool where he was later found dead.

Cox had told investigators that she went to take out the trash at 10:30 a.m., got back inside at 11 a.m. and smoked weed on the balcony for 45 minutes, before reporting the child missing to police at 12:20 p.m.

The autopsy showed undigested pineapple in the child’s stomach from his breakfast that morning, proving he had died shortly after, because it would have digested within 3-4 hours.

The state said the mother failed to lock the door and Braylen escaped, before eventually falling in the pool and drowning.

Cox’s mother, Bobbi Johnson, entered a plea of guilty to obstructing justice. She could face a maximum of 180 days in jail.

Both will be in court for sentencing on November 14.

