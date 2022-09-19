Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Movies on the big screen will return to the Northtowne Mall in Defiance.

Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the mall’s theater, which had its last showing in June.

The Michigan-based theater chain plans to spend $1.143 million to refurbish the location’s nine screens. It will feature reclining heated seats, digital projection, Dolby ATMOS audio, a new lobby and concession stand, first-run movies and family-friendly pricing, according to a news release from Phoenix Theatres.

It will mark the chain’s first location in Ohio, which expects to welcome its first moviegoers in early 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Phoenix Theatres to Northtowne Mall as we believe they will be a tremendous asset not only to the mall, but also to the greater Defiance community,” Northtowne’s Mall Manager Teresa Page said in a statement. “We have been extremely impressed with how fully engaged and professional the entire Phoenix team has been throughout this process to bring such an upgraded theatre experience to the mall. I think our patrons are really going to be pleased with the addition. We certainly are.”

Phoenix Theatres touts its large love-seat style heat seats that fully recline and have 75 inches of leg room. Officials with the chain said it will be the first theater in western Ohio to have Dolby ATMOS, a surround sound system.

“We have been keeping a very close eye on the Defiance community for over 7 years and waiting for this opportunity to become available,” Phoenix Theatres President Cory Jacobson said. “Phoenix Theatres has always been a neighborhood theatre company, and that’s something we’re very proud of. After spending several weeks exploring the city, we felt very much at home in the culture of the community. Movie theatres are places where people come together to enjoy themselves. Creating an environment that celebrates community has always been our highest goal.”

