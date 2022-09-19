ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week.

The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.

According to ODOT, there are two parcels of land that will be auctioned off. These include:

Parcel 012 E 2.008 acres Located at Drouillard Road and Access Road B Appraised at $30,000 Minimum bid: $20,001 Security deposit of $1,500 required Encumbered with an existing pipeline easment Zoned M2 Heavy Industrial

Parcel 025 E 7.611 acres Located at Drouillard Road and Wales Road Appraised at $230,000 Minimum bid: $153,3334 Security deposit of $11,500 required



ODOT says each property is to be sold in it’s present condition. All interested parties must make their own reviews and/or inspections prior to bidding.

To arrange for a representative to be on-site for inspection, contact Real Estate Administrator David Seasly at 419-373-7174.

To access the auction webpage, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.