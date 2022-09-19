September 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The morning showers and storms will clear, and sunshine will return this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. Dense fog is possible tonight with a low in the upper 50s. It will be sunny early Tuesday, more clouds are expected for the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning. Then the heat and humidity will rapidly build with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Severe storms are possible for the afternoon and early evening. Fall arrives on Thursday with cool air. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s. Friday will be cool with lows in the low 40s, highs will be in the middle 60s with a sunny sky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.