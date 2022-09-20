The 9: Condado smoked cheddar queso recipe
Smoked Cheddar Queso recipe, as seen on 13abc’s The 9 on Tuesday, Sept. 20:
- 1 lb extra melt American cheese
- 4 oz smoked cheddar cheese (can sub cheddar cheese and add a splash of liquid smoke)
- 4 jalapenos finely chopped
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- Shred or cube cheese and place all ingredients in a crock pot on medium heat until fully melted. Stir occasionally to incorporate
