The 9: Condado smoked cheddar queso recipe

Smoked Cheddar Queso recipe, as seen on 13abc’s The 9 on Tuesday, Sept. 20:

1 lb extra melt American cheese

4 oz smoked cheddar cheese (can sub cheddar cheese and add a splash of liquid smoke)

4 jalapenos finely chopped

1 cup Heavy Cream

1/2 cup whole milk

Shred or cube cheese and place all ingredients in a crock pot on medium heat until fully melted. Stir occasionally to incorporate

