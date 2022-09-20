Birthday Club
The 9: Condado smoked cheddar queso recipe

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Smoked Cheddar Queso recipe, as seen on 13abc’s The 9 on Tuesday, Sept. 20:

  • 1 lb extra melt American cheese
  • 4 oz smoked cheddar cheese (can sub cheddar cheese and add a splash of liquid smoke)
  • 4 jalapenos finely chopped
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • Shred or cube cheese and place all ingredients in a crock pot on medium heat until fully melted. Stir occasionally to incorporate

