9/20: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms overnight & Wednesday PM; big temp drop to follow
Still tracking scattered storms overnight and Wednesday afternoon... just before the big temperature drop to usher in the new season. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It’s a very active forecast in the works, as scattered storms roll in overnight from the northwest. Temps will climb back into the mid to upper-80s Wednesday, ahead of a cold front that keeps speeding up in recent runs -- now eyeing an arrival in Toledo by the early afternoon. If that scenario plays out, that would help stronger storms fire up earlier, with gusty winds being the primary hazard (higher risk the farther downwind/southeast you go). Once that front passes, it’s a big drop to the 60s for Thursday’s highs, and 40s by Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

