9/20/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms, heat, wind and then a big cool down in the forecast
9/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers and storms, muggy, a few storms may contain gusty winds, lows in the upper 60s. WEDNESDAY: Hot and breezy, AM sunshine, strong PM storms possible (especially southeast of Toledo), highs in the upper 80s to near 90. THURSDAY: Much cooler, breezy, chance of a few PM storms, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

