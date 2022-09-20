Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy

MILBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - The personnel file for a local high school assistant principal and football coach who has been relieved of his duties during an investigation is shedding new light on previous alleged inappropriate conduct.

The Lake Local School District announced Monday that Josh Andrews was relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation into “improper communications.” Andrews’ personnel file from his time with Swanton Local Schools shows allegations of what the school district called inappropriate conduct dating back more than a decade. A student told school officials in 2010 that they felt uncomfortable about interactions with Andrews.

The file reflects the conclusion of an investigation in which the then-superintendent determined Andrews violated the district’s anti-harassment policy from “excessive communication” with a minor student over text messages in 2010.

“Respondent treated several students as his peers, and sent the students text messages which were too friendly and excessive in view of appropriate teacher-student boundaries and were therefore not appropriate,” Andrews’ file read under Convictions or Conduct Unbecoming.

A report submitted by Swanton Local Schools, included in the personnel file, said Andrews resigned because of or in the course of an investigation regarding an act unbecoming in reference to his coaching position.

You can read the full file that includes a transcription with some of the texts between Andrews and a student below.

Josh Andrews by Sarah McRitchie on Scribd

