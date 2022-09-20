Baby Shark Live! comes to the Stranahan in November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Toledo on November 9.

Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more. Tickets will go on sale this September 23, with pre-sales beginning September 22. For tickets and additional information, visit www.etix.com.

“We’re excited for the incredible Christmas spirit of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show to be on stages across the country this year,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark and Santa to families this Holiday season.”

This special Holiday experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more. Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kids spectacular, including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as Holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells”, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and more!

Based on The Pinkfong Company’s viral sensation Baby Shark, the inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the Fall of 2019 and played to sold out crowds across the country with record-breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. The show – which has played more than 145 shows to date – was a favorite of both celebrities and press, including The New York Times, New Yorker, LA Times, CNN, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and more.

Baby Shark, The Pinkfong Company’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song had a 20 -week streak in the chart and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The Baby Shark Dance music video became the first-ever video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing Baby Shark’s Big Show!, a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Baby Shark Live! tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates and ticket information.

