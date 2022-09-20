Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program

By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new school and a new academic year can be a stressful time for high school freshmen.

Yet a new program at Whitmer High School is helping students transition.

Ninth graders at Whitmer High School will have much-needed support this year, thanks to Link Crew − a new program that partners freshmen with upperclassmen.

“Our goal is to put our ninth graders in contact with a junior or senior that can show them around the school and give them someone to reach out to if they need some help,” Thomas Ziems, Whitmer Associate Principal, said.

Freshman and link leaders were paired during the freshmen orientation, and to school leaders’ surprise, it wasn’t challenging to find upperclassmen who wanted to help.

“I saw the email, and I signed up immediately. I had a very rough freshman year, and so I wanted to do my best to help this year’s freshmen in any way that I could,” Whitmer senior Hannah Mudse.

Link crew leaders are helping 20 to 26 classes navigate and balance academics with sports and clubs.

“They’re getting stressed, and they’re texting me for help, so that’s really good because I get to help them and talk them through it. Five of them text me every day just asking me random questions about the first day of school, where do I go and I left class, and I would help them around or just basic questions about football games or sports events, just anything, and they reach out to me, and I’m glad to help them out,” senior Katlyn Habegger said.

So what do upperclassmen get out of the deal? School officials said leadership skills.

“Our goal is to train leaders to be even better so to give them the opportunity to think on their feet, and we talk a lot about not improv but the idea of how we can take a situation and make it better and approve up on it in a positive way,” Ziems said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the...
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
Remembering Braylen Noble
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
Garbage truck driver fighting For his life, according to family.
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation

Latest News

Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice...
New tool to test Lake Erie algae
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects accused of breaking into home while family was at a funeral
Ninth graders at Whitmer High School will have much-needed support this year, thanks to Link...
Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy