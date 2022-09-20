Birthday Club
Community members call for peace and healing with upcoming events

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Junction Coalition and Neighborhood Health Association’s Saving Ourselves Project are promoting peace and health within the community through a series of upcoming events.

NHA says he events will center around elements of peace and healing and will also include a press conference. The press conference will take place on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at Gunckel Park. This conference will be held to discuss the need for peace in the community and talk more in depth about the upcoming events.

The upcoming events include:

  • Peace, Health & Healing Seminar Series
    • Every Thursday from Sept. 1 through Oct. 20
    • Mott Branch Library at 4 p.m.
    • An eight-week series of community meetings discussing a variety of topics
  • Peach Launch
    • Friday, Sept. 23
    • Greater St. Mary from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • A community cleanup and fair which will provide various health-related resources
  • Community Peace Fest
    • Saturday, Sept. 24
    • Gunckel Park from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to NHA, there have been more than 40 homicides within the city of Toledo in 2022 so far and these events will dictate a call to action.

