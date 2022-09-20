Community responds to guilty pleas in the case of Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble’s both pled guilty in court on Monday.

Noble’s mother Dajane Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice, she entered into an Alford plea deal. Noble’s grandmother Bobbie Johnson was charged with obstruction of justice and pled guilty.

“What is important to know in the end is that neither of these women were charged with the actual death. It was indeed an accident. I don’t think there’s anyone involved in this case that would think otherwise,” said Kurt Bruderly, Johnson’s lawyer. "

Both Ms. Johnson as well as Ms. Cox have suffered an inordinate amount of pain and suffering, and they are still grieving.

“I know it may be difficult for some people to understand. Some people believe that they were involved in his passing, but to know you essentially lost a child. He ended up coming up deceased is every parent’s greatest fear,”

Cox could face up to 30 months in jail, while Johnson could face up to 6 months in jail.

At Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, the scene of the crime, some people in the community feel like the two should be facing a harsher punishment.

“I feel like they could’ve gotten a longer time because it innocent child got killed. Two years, I don’t think it’s enough,” said a community member who preferred to remain anonymous.

" I’m glad that they’re finally getting something, but because of the obscurity that the story has, I feel like they definitely could have a much longer sentence,” said Andrew Reed, who lives at Hunter’s Ridge.

Both Cox and Johnson are scheduled to be sentenced on November 14th.

