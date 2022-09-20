Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Community responds to guilty pleas in the case of Braylen Noble

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble’s both pled guilty in court on Monday.

Noble’s mother Dajane Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice, she entered into an Alford plea deal. Noble’s grandmother Bobbie Johnson was charged with obstruction of justice and pled guilty.

“What is important to know in the end is that neither of these women were charged with the actual death. It was indeed an accident. I don’t think there’s anyone involved in this case that would think otherwise,” said Kurt Bruderly, Johnson’s lawyer. "

Both Ms. Johnson as well as Ms. Cox have suffered an inordinate amount of pain and suffering, and they are still grieving.

“I know it may be difficult for some people to understand. Some people believe that they were involved in his passing, but to know you essentially lost a child. He ended up coming up deceased is every parent’s greatest fear,”

Cox could face up to 30 months in jail, while Johnson could face up to 6 months in jail.

At Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, the scene of the crime, some people in the community feel like the two should be facing a harsher punishment.

“I feel like they could’ve gotten a longer time because it innocent child got killed. Two years, I don’t think it’s enough,” said a community member who preferred to remain anonymous.

" I’m glad that they’re finally getting something, but because of the obscurity that the story has, I feel like they definitely could have a much longer sentence,” said Andrew Reed, who lives at Hunter’s Ridge.

Both Cox and Johnson are scheduled to be sentenced on November 14th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the...
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
Remembering Braylen Noble
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
Garbage truck driver fighting For his life, according to family.
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

9/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Noble’s mother Dajane Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice, she...
Community responds to guilty pleas in the case of Braylen Noble
The Cinema 9 auditoriums at the Northtowne Mall in Defiance will get a complete makeover by new...
$1.43M renovation bringing major upgrades, new owners to Defiance movie theater
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach takes leave pending investigation.