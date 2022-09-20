Injuries reported as crews battle fire at BP refinery

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are responding to reports of injuries after a fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of injuries. The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

BP Fire and the Oregon Fire Department responded to put out the fire. It’s unclear what sparked the fire. 13abc has reached out to BP and local emergency agencies for additional information.

This is a breaking news story. 13abc has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

Per BP: The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products. https://t.co/dmX2Gg3Ens — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 20, 2022

