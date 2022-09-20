Fostoria officials continue to address issues with drinking water

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria leaders are fighting against water contamination.

City officials took 13abc inside the water treatment plant, where leaders say they are paying close attention to the city’s filters. Filters are the heart of any water treatment plant as they combat contamination.

City leaders say the filters in the Fostoria water treatment plant need to be replaced and contribute such as one reason why the water tastes dirty and stinks but is safe to drink.

“We’re just waiting for them to come in, and once they come in, we will drain all tanks, and we will replace those filters,” said Joshua Clark, Safety Service Director.

Clark said the replacements should fix the carbon issue.

“It introduces carbon into the system raw water. The exposure time that the EPA typically wants is 20 plus minutes of exposure time, and that gets tasted odor issues such as MIB, which is what we are dealing with here out of the water. We previously had about a 33-second exposure time at the plant. After running initial tests, the human body taste MIB at 10 parts per million. We were able to get it down to about 9 parts per million coming into the plant, which would achieve elimination of the taste and odor,” Clark said.

Yet, the testing showed a higher count of MIB in the water.

“However it was discovered once it hits our filters which leaves the plant it was around 42 to 47 parts per million which then we get a significant taste and odor,” said Clark

The mayor said there have been ongoing talks with the Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA.

“We probably started those conversations at least two years ago, which led us to the building that we were able to build a temporary building on Francis Avenue,” said Mayor Eric Keckler.

The EPA required the city to build a temporary powdered activated carbon system to prove they could fix the problem. The city has started clearing the site for an entirely new building.

The water treatment plant maintenance operator hopes the filters arrive on time. The mayor said the entire project should be complete by April of 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.