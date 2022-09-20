Birthday Club
Imagination Station asking voters to renew levy, hosts kick-off event

Imagination Station says the levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting a levy kickoff event to as voters to renew Issue 10 this November.

Imagination Station says Issue 10 is a 0.17 mill renewal levy that costs $5.21 per year on a $100,000 home, which is the smallest on the November ballot. The levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.

According to Imagination Station, the science center is often the first place kids get to experience STEAM and it’s those early moments of excitement that lead to lifelong passions and careers in our community.

“It is because of Lucas County’s generous support that Imagination Station has been able to provide experiences and education in the sciences to the community since 2009,” said Lori Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Imagination Station. “This levy renewal will allow us to continue to offer discounts for Lucas County kids and families, educational resources, community programs and blockbuster traveling exhibitions like the Science of Guinness World Records.”

The Imagination Station levy kickoff event will take place on Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Imagination Station located at 1 Discovery Way.

