Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach takes leave pending investigation.

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Local Schools District officials announced their decision to relieve the high school assistant principal and football coach of his duties on Monday.

According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved of his duties at Lake High School pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications.”

Details of the investigation or incident in question have yet to be released at this time. In addition, according to the statement, district officials will not further comment.

According to the district’s statement, school officials named the high school’s defensive coordinator David Rymers as the Interim Head Football Coach “moving forward”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.