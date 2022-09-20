OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week.

According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.

Officials say Mack is being charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

This arrest was part of Operation BLASER which is an initiative to limit crime in certain areas.

You can view the entire footage below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.