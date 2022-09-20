Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest

Officials say Mack is being charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and driving...
Officials say Mack is being charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and driving under suspension.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week.

According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.

Officials say Mack is being charged with failure to comply, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

This arrest was part of Operation BLASER which is an initiative to limit crime in certain areas.

You can view the entire footage below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the...
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
Garbage truck driver fighting For his life, according to family.
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation