Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue.

Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.

There was a photo shoot at Wildwood Metropark to highlight some of the volunteers and the dogs they’re fostering.

They all posed with a letter board explaining why they foster. It’s called the I-foster campaign.

Rebecca Trumbull is a professional photographer who donated her time to take the pictures. She hopes that her work will help inspire more people to open their homes and hearts to pets in need.

“Everyone’s life is busy. Everyone has hard things going on to see people come out and care about other beings and want to make a difference and give of themselves, Trumbull said. “It’s very encouraging.”

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster, reach out to planned pethood.

Planned Pethood hosts I-Foster campaign (Rebecca Trumbull)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.