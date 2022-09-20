Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but...
Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging.(Rebecca Trumbull)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue.

Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.

There was a photo shoot at Wildwood Metropark to highlight some of the volunteers and the dogs they’re fostering.

They all posed with a letter board explaining why they foster. It’s called the I-foster campaign.

Rebecca Trumbull is a professional photographer who donated her time to take the pictures. She hopes that her work will help inspire more people to open their homes and hearts to pets in need.

“Everyone’s life is busy. Everyone has hard things going on to see people come out and care about other beings and want to make a difference and give of themselves, Trumbull said. “It’s very encouraging.”

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster, reach out to planned pethood.

Planned Pethood hosts I-Foster campaign
Planned Pethood hosts I-Foster campaign(Rebecca Trumbull)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the...
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
Remembering Braylen Noble
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
Garbage truck driver fighting For his life, according to family.
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation

Latest News

New tool to test Lake Erie algae
A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water
9/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice...
New tool to test Lake Erie algae
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects accused of breaking into home while family was at a funeral