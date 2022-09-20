Birthday Club
Police: Middle school evacuated for possible threat

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodmore Middle School was evacuated Tuesday due to a possible threat made inside the school, police said.

According to the Woodville Police Department, everyone was safely evacuated. Police said they will provide updates as soon as they can.

13abc reached out to Woodmore Schools and is waiting to hear back. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

