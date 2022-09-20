Birthday Club
September 20th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms Tonight & Wednesday, Cooler Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early today with some extra clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. There is a slim chance of an evening shower. Showers and storms are possible tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s tomorrow, upper 80s to around 90 south. Morning showers and storms are possible. Storms are expected to move east by mid to late afternoon. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday with much cooler weather. Highs will be in the middle 60s on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be back in the 70s with a chance of a shower on Sunday.

