Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a heartless crime that police say most people don’t hear about, but it does happen.

That crime being thieves breaking into a home while a family is attending a funeral.

It recently happened last week to a Toledo family. Police are looking for two suspects. The suspects climbed through a window to get into the home, according to the victim.

Dianna Metzger said she was at her father’s funeral when they broke into her home on Eton.

“Somebody took stuff that didn’t belong to them and didn’t care about the person that they were stealing from. A man that worked hard all his life. It was hurtful, very hurtful,” said Dianna Metzger.

If you recognized the suspects, call Crime Stoppers.

