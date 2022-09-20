Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities hosts Voters Forum

The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County...
The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County Commissioner.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities will host a Voters’ Forum on September 28.

The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County Commissioner. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at TARPS, located on 130 Knapp, Toledo. Representatives for three countywide issues on the ballot − the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Imagination station, and the Metroparks − will be present as well.

“Individuals with disabilities make up one of the largest voting blocks in our community,” said Angie Goodnight, Commission Chair. “And we want to make sure they have an opportunity to meet the candidates and discuss the issues that will appear on the November 8 ballot.”

In addition, Goodnight said it’s important that candidates consider those with disabilities.

“The big question of the evening will be: how will a vote for you or your organization benefit individuals with disabilities? Some of the big issues facing the disabilities community include transportation, accessibility, employment, and social opportunities,” she said.

The Voters Forum will be streamed live on the Ability Center’s Facebook page. The event is being sponsored by the Ability Center of Greater Toledo and the Maumee Valley Chapter Partners for Inclusion.

“We have conducted these forums on an annual basis for more than ten years,” said Goodnight. “They have been well-attended and have proven to be a big asset to the disabilities community.”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Theatres announced it has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to the...
Movie theater to return to Northtowne Mall in Defiance
Remembering Braylen Noble
Guilty pleas entered in death of Braylen Noble
Garbage truck driver fighting For his life, according to family.
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
East Harbor State Park
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation

Latest News

Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice...
New tool to test Lake Erie algae
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects accused of breaking into home while family was at a funeral
Ninth graders at Whitmer High School will have much-needed support this year, thanks to Link...
Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program
Ninth graders at Whitmer High School will have much-needed support this year, thanks to Link...
Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy