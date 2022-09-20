Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities hosts Voters Forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities will host a Voters’ Forum on September 28.

The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County Commissioner. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at TARPS, located on 130 Knapp, Toledo. Representatives for three countywide issues on the ballot − the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Imagination station, and the Metroparks − will be present as well.

“Individuals with disabilities make up one of the largest voting blocks in our community,” said Angie Goodnight, Commission Chair. “And we want to make sure they have an opportunity to meet the candidates and discuss the issues that will appear on the November 8 ballot.”

In addition, Goodnight said it’s important that candidates consider those with disabilities.

“The big question of the evening will be: how will a vote for you or your organization benefit individuals with disabilities? Some of the big issues facing the disabilities community include transportation, accessibility, employment, and social opportunities,” she said.

The Voters Forum will be streamed live on the Ability Center’s Facebook page. The event is being sponsored by the Ability Center of Greater Toledo and the Maumee Valley Chapter Partners for Inclusion.

“We have conducted these forums on an annual basis for more than ten years,” said Goodnight. “They have been well-attended and have proven to be a big asset to the disabilities community.”.

