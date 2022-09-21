9/21: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with highs near 90 but feeling like the low to mid-90s. A second round of storms is possible later this afternoon into the evening. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with plunging humidity levels and lows in the mid-50s. THURSDAY: Much cooler and breezy with highs in the low 60s. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. THURSDAY NIGHT: Getting chilly with lows around 40. Patchy frost possible west of I-75. FRIDAY: Lots of sun but cool with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A few showers likely and perhaps a t-storm Sunday with breezy conditions and highs again in the mid 70s. Breezy and cool early next week with highs in the 60s and brief showers possible.

