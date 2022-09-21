Birthday Club
9/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Chance of a storm early tonight, then the big cool down begins
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Chance of an early shower or storm, then partly cloudy/breezy and cooling down, lows in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Much cooler and breezy, chance of an isolated PM shower, highs in the lower to mid 60s. FRIDAY: Chance of patchy AM frost west of I-75, then mostly sunny and cool, highs in the mid 60s.

