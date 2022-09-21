9/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of an early shower or storm, then partly cloudy/breezy and cooling down, lows in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Much cooler and breezy, chance of an isolated PM shower, highs in the lower to mid 60s. FRIDAY: Chance of patchy AM frost west of I-75, then mostly sunny and cool, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.