Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

AMBER ALERT: three children missing from Greenville, Ohio

The Greenville Police Department says they received information about the three children not...
The Greenville Police Department says they received information about the three children not being in attendance at school on Sept. 21.(DOJ)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Amber Plan has issued an Amber Alert for three children who were reported missing from Greenville, Ohio.

According to OAP, the three children are:

  • Kamilia Kiser: eight years old, white and female
  • Kira Kiser: nine years old, white and female
  • Kian Kiser: six years old, white and male

OAP lists the suspect as Kirt Kiser, the children’s father.

The Greenville Police Department says they received information about the three children not being in attendance at school on Sept. 21.

Further investigation revealed that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser and the three children are missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban with the Ohio plate number JTK6408. The children are believed to be in danger.

GPD says Kirt Kiser is described as a 29-year-old white male who is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 236 pounds. He has short, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Beth Kiser is described as a 53-year-old white female who is five feet three inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy

Latest News

Jack Coate Memorial Tournament
Local water polo teams hold memorial tournament for player who died by suicide
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gives a press briefing regarding ProMedica at the University of...
AG Yost hosts press briefing on ProMedica
University of Toledo's Health Science Campus
Ohio AG prepared to sue ProMedica over missed payments to UToledo
Screen time and boundaries
The 9: Balancing family time and screen time