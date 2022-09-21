AMBER ALERT: three children missing from Greenville, Ohio

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Amber Plan has issued an Amber Alert for three children who were reported missing from Greenville, Ohio.

According to OAP, the three children are:

Kamilia Kiser: eight years old, white and female

Kira Kiser: nine years old, white and female

Kian Kiser: six years old, white and male

OAP lists the suspect as Kirt Kiser, the children’s father.

The Greenville Police Department says they received information about the three children not being in attendance at school on Sept. 21.

Further investigation revealed that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser and the three children are missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban with the Ohio plate number JTK6408. The children are believed to be in danger.

GPD says Kirt Kiser is described as a 29-year-old white male who is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 236 pounds. He has short, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Beth Kiser is described as a 53-year-old white female who is five feet three inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

