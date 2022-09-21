Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday.

According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking particular Lakota students at the game.

The deputies arrested the student and contacted his parent.

A .45 cal pistol was confiscated from the student and he was taken to the juvenile detention center where he was booked for carrying a weapon in a school zone and illegal concealed carry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.