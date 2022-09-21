Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.(Florida Highway Patrol Tampa)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A massive truck crash on a Florida highway caused a big mess.

Five semitrucks piled up, and one of them was carrying a lot of Coors Light.

Police say one semi slammed into the back of another early Wednesday morning.

A third semi stopped behind the crash. Then a fourth stopped, along with a pickup, but a fifth semi didn’t stop, eventually slamming into another truck that was carrying concrete – sending beer and concrete all over the road.

Part of the highway had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community responds to guilty pleas in the case of Braylen Noble

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. ...
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire
In California, human composting was recently signed into law. (KCBS, EARTH FUNERAL, CRISTINA...
California legalizes human composting
Fish biologists release Rio Grande cutthroat trout into a new creek after rescuing them from a...
Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for struggling fish