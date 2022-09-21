Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say
A look inside human trafficking at the southern US border.
An inside look at human trafficking at the border
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever