Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path.

“Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this was a bait shop when it started out as Tackle Box 2,” explains owner Danny Stephens. Inside the restaurant, you’ll find 3,864 items collected by Stephens over the past 32 years. He says nothing is for sale, even though he gets plenty of offers. In the kitchen, Josh Bennett is deep frying a variety of foods to perfection. That goes beyond french fries to include fried Alaskan Pollock, Perch, and Frog Legs.

“Once I get the plate ready, I yell, ‘Food up!’ The waitress comes in and grabs it,” said Bennett. Check out Tackle Box 2 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTackleBox2/

