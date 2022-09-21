Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking.

“We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot of community support, a lot of people care. A lot of people that wanna help I don’t know what to do, don’t know what to say,” says Holly Mcgough, the owner of Hungry Bear Diner. Mcgough is one of the many people in the community who’ve started fundraisers for the family.

“Initially it was shocking, he was young, so gone too soon,” says Frankie’s football coach Ricardo Lopez. Lopez says the team is still coming to terms with the loss. “From what the parents say they’re is still a little confused on what’s going on not all of them are completely processing it,” says Lopez.

Lopez says he’s proud of how the community has rallied together under such sad circumstances. " It has been awesome to see the community come together. Everything that they’ve done for the family, all the money that they raise, all the food that they brought to the family has been great. We just want everybody to know how special of a kid Frank was, he was really a joy to be around,” says Lopez.

If you are interested in giving you can donate to the GoFundMe here, or visit Hungry Bear Diner at 948 S Main St in Gibsonburg on Friday from 4 pm - 11 pm to participate in their fundraiser.

