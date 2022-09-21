Birthday Club
Hold on Ohio abortion ban to be extended until October 12

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill,” which looks to put a ban on virtually all abortions, is expected to be temporarily blocked for another 14 days, meaning abortions through 20 weeks can continue until Oct. 12.

As reported last week by the Associated Press:

“Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to grant a 14-day restraining order against the law came as part of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of abortion providers in the state. The clinics argue the law violates protections in the state Constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. The suit also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.”

According to the ACLU, Judge Jenkins held a status conference on Monday, during which he “stated that he will schedule a preliminary injunction hearing for October 7, and extend the TRO until October 12.”

There is a possibility that this could be extended again.

