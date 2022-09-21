Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community responds to guilty pleas in the case of Braylen Noble

Latest News

The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
Washington Monument vandalized
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
RAW: Workers clean Washington Monument vandalism
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs
Fit After 50: Lee Conklin on fitness and the importance of checking in with your doctor
Fit After 50: Lee Conklin on fitness, checking in with your doctor
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023