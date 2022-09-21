Local water polo teams hold memorial tournament for player who died by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jack Coate was just 14 years old when he died by suicide on September 9, 2021. He was a freshman honor student at Sylvania Southview High School, as well as co-captain of the school’s water polo team.

“Just such a bright young man and a huge influence on the team,” said Sylvania Water Polo Club parent Erik Boyer.

Friday, the Sylvania Water Polo Club and the St. Francis Knights Water Polo Team put on what they are calling the Jack Coate Memorial Water Polo Tournament. The teams said it’s a way for them to honor Jack and bring awareness to suicide prevention.

“Losing Jack last year, and this being the one-year anniversary, it stirred a lot of emotions in me, especially in all of our team, and it just means a lot to be playing in his honor,” said Sylvania Water Polo Club player Nik Boyer.

As the community remembers Jack, there is also support for another student, 17-year-old Aiden Carter.

Aiden was a senior hockey player at Sylvania Northview High School who died unexpectedly less than a month ago.

The coroner has not revealed an official cause of death for him.

“It’s difficult to talk about, right, but a lot of times these young athletes, young children, I think they don’t know, they need guidance,” said Erik Boyer. “They need help, and even though it’s difficult to talk through, it’s important because they need that guidance; they need someone to help them through and to process stuff.”

