Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break.

According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Students who don’t have a way home will remain at the school and will be supervised by Northview staff until the end of the regular school day.

According to Sylvania Schools, a lunch and a bottle of water will be available to students who remain in the building along with limited access to restrooms at the stadium.

Transportation for those who ride the bus will be available at 2:25 p.m.

