Owens Community College to hold Kids Access to Dental Care Day

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Department is holding a Kids Access to Dental Care Day next month.

According to OCC, the event will provide free dental services for children ages six months to 18 years old. The services that will be provided are dental cleanings, x-rays, sealants and fluoride.

The event will take place on Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dental Hygiene Clinic, room 207, located at 320 1st Street in Perrysburg.

OCC says there are limited spots available and appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 567-661-7294.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.